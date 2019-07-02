Genesys International Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Provogue (India) Ltd, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd and Digicontent Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2019.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 93.05 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3136 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 253.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 336 shares in the past one month.

Provogue (India) Ltd surged 19.44% to Rs 1.29. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7993 shares in the past one month.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd jumped 15.24% to Rs 26.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2318 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd added 15.08% to Rs 14.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2844 shares in the past one month.

