DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 19.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.78% to Rs 2728.78 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram declined 19.17% to Rs 128.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.78% to Rs 2728.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2135.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2728.782135.499.8913.59290.95287.98227.99228.60128.12158.50

