K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 48.89% in the September 2022 quarter
DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 19.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.78% to Rs 2728.78 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram declined 19.17% to Rs 128.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.78% to Rs 2728.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2135.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2728.782135.49 28 OPM %9.8913.59 -PBDT290.95287.98 1 PBT227.99228.60 0 NP128.12158.50 -19

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:26 IST

