DCM Nouvelle reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.67% to Rs 162.23 croreNet loss of DCM Nouvelle reported to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 41.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.67% to Rs 162.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 240.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales162.23240.95 -33 OPM %-6.3423.82 -PBDT-10.3059.10 PL PBT-12.0255.46 PL NP-9.2541.39 PL
