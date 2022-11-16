DCX Systems slips after Q2 PAT falls 32% YoY

DCX Systems fell 1.34% to Rs 275.35 after the company reported 32% drop in stadalone net profit to Rs 7.88 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 11.64 crore in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from operations declined by 8% YoY to Rs 173.88 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell by 6% to Rs 171.24 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22, primarily due to lower raw material costs (down 5% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 9.07 crore, down by 33% from Rs 13.48 crore in Q2 FY22.

DCX Systems is one of leading Indian manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in defence and aerospace sector. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.

