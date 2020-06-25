Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients standalone net profit rises 30.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.17% to Rs 65.12 crore

Net profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 30.98% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 65.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.27% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 224.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 228.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

65.1261.92224.62228.3523.1020.0322.4620.1814.3411.8548.1643.2313.5911.2545.3340.8510.197.7834.0829.06

