Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients standalone net profit rises 30.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.17% to Rs 65.12 croreNet profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 30.98% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.17% to Rs 65.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.27% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 224.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 228.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales65.1261.92 5 224.62228.35 -2 OPM %23.1020.03 -22.4620.18 - PBDT14.3411.85 21 48.1643.23 11 PBT13.5911.25 21 45.3340.85 11 NP10.197.78 31 34.0829.06 17
