Volumes spurt at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 August 2020.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd registered volume of 8593 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 783 shares. The stock rose 2.34% to Rs.341.10. Volumes stood at 664 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd clocked volume of 1018 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 128 shares. The stock gained 9.41% to Rs.29,950.00. Volumes stood at 151 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd saw volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26223 shares. The stock increased 7.80% to Rs.353.00. Volumes stood at 30300 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 59602 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8652 shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.350.75. Volumes stood at 33237 shares in the last session.

Delta Corp Ltd saw volume of 5.14 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.37% to Rs.108.60. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session.

