Demand For Fertilisers May Continue To Remain At Elevated Level

To ensure adequate supply of Fertilizers to farmer Community during Kharif sowing season Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananada Gowda held a meeting with all the stake holders of Fertilizer industry through Video conference yesterday. The Union Minister stated that Kharif season has started, and famers in various parts of the country have started their farming operations. Therefore, he emphasised that the demand for fertilisers may continue to remain at higher level this year also. Compared to last year, DBT sales of both urea and P & K fertilisers have been significantly higher in the months of April, May & June this year.

He added that the requirement of urea during Kharif season is estimated at 170 Lakh MT while production may be around 133 Lakh MT. The difference will be made available through imports. Already two global tenders have been floated and Department will continue to import urea to meet the requirements of farmers across the country. Gowda also informed that availability of fertilizers have remained comfortable across the country so far, which was reported by various State Agriculture Departments during the last videoconference held on June 9th 2020.

