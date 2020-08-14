Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 76.26% to Rs 23.87 croreNet Loss of Kaya reported to Rs 31.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.26% to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 100.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.87100.54 -76 OPM %-80.4412.95 -PBDT-16.6411.05 PL PBT-31.94-6.17 -418 NP-31.78-9.65 -229
