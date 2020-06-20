TCNS Clothing Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 219.21 crore

Net loss of TCNS Clothing Co. reported to Rs 23.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 219.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 290.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.19% to Rs 69.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 1148.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1147.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

