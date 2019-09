Dewan Housing Finance Corporation to discuss draft resolution plan with bankers and institutional creditors

On 25th and 27th September 2019

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation announced that the Company will be holding a meeting on 25 September 2019 with its bank lenders to discuss the draft Resolution Plan. A further meeting will also be held on 27 September 2019 by the Company with all its institutional creditors in connection with the draft Resolution Plan.

