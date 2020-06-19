DFM Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 16.69% to Rs 109.76 crore

Net loss of DFM Foods reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.69% to Rs 109.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 131.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.46% to Rs 24.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 507.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 483.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales109.76131.75 -17 507.94483.62 5 OPM %1.9113.97 -8.2113.42 - PBDT1.3417.85 -92 38.5659.39 -35 PBT-1.4115.18 PL 27.2148.89 -44 NP-1.239.97 PL 24.4232.76 -25

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 18:38 IST

