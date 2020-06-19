JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.55% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.85% to Rs 1.89 crore

Sarda Proteins reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.85% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.48% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.892.12 -11 5.407.15 -24 OPM %6.350.94 -1.67-2.38 - PBDT0.140.09 56 0.17-0.07 LP PBT0.140.09 56 0.17-0.08 LP NP00.02 -100 0.03-0.12 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 18:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU