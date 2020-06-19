Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 41.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.36% to Rs 826.80 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 41.74% to Rs 52.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 826.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 965.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.51% to Rs 185.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 3379.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3626.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

826.80965.413379.453626.399.6314.818.5010.3185.13158.78315.59425.8663.33135.54228.25331.4652.6990.44185.18219.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)