Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 41.74% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Oil Engines standalone net profit declines 49.40% in the March 2020 quarter
Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit declines 46.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.38% in the December 2019 quarter
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 120.10% in the March 2020 quarter
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 32.28% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 14.36% to Rs 826.80 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 41.74% to Rs 52.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 826.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 965.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.51% to Rs 185.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 219.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.81% to Rs 3379.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3626.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales826.80965.41 -14 3379.453626.39 -7 OPM %9.6314.81 -8.5010.31 - PBDT85.13158.78 -46 315.59425.86 -26 PBT63.33135.54 -53 228.25331.46 -31 NP52.6990.44 -42 185.18219.17 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU