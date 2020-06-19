LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 39.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 4935.20 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 39.13% to Rs 424.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 697.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 4935.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4666.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.26% to Rs 2403.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2433.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 19736.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17395.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4935.204666.49 6 19736.1017395.38 13 OPM %94.0994.09 -91.9393.65 - PBDT848.04994.15 -15 3333.293403.67 -2 PBT832.93990.91 -16 3282.183391.75 -3 NP424.25697.02 -39 2403.262433.95 -1
