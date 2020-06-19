LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 39.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 4935.20 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 39.13% to Rs 424.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 697.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 4935.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4666.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.26% to Rs 2403.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2433.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 19736.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17395.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4935.204666.4919736.1017395.3894.0994.0991.9393.65848.04994.153333.293403.67832.93990.913282.183391.75424.25697.022403.262433.95

