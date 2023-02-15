JUST IN
Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 65.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.77% to Rs 40.16 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 65.44% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.1634.10 18 OPM %12.0810.41 -PBDT3.892.70 44 PBT2.991.85 62 NP2.251.36 65

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

