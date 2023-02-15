Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 65.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.77% to Rs 40.16 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 65.44% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.40.1634.1012.0810.413.892.702.991.852.251.36

