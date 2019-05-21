Dhampur Sugar Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 103.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 10.19% in the December 2018 quarter
Dhampur Sugar Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 107.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Dhampur Sugar Q3 profit up 10% at Rs 82 crore
Dhampur Sugar Mills posts Q4 net profit of Rs 108.82 cr
Victoria Mills standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 816.12 croreNet profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills reported to Rs 103.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 816.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 887.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.22% to Rs 254.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 157.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.98% to Rs 2754.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3278.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales816.12887.80 -8 2754.463278.52 -16 OPM %22.871.69 -17.4311.09 - PBDT169.900.19 89321 406.68267.38 52 PBT142.65-16.22 LP 337.00210.69 60 NP103.34-8.98 LP 254.95157.16 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU