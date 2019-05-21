Dhampur Sugar Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 103.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 816.12 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 103.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 816.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 887.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.22% to Rs 254.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 157.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.98% to Rs 2754.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3278.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

