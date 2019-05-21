VIP Clothing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
VIP Clothing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2019 quarter
GTPL Hathway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.68 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Tarapur Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.88% to Rs 39.16 croreNet Loss of VIP Clothing reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.88% to Rs 39.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 204.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales39.1655.06 -29 204.43220.72 -7 OPM %1.990.47 -1.784.72 - PBDT-0.91-1.34 32 -3.200.76 PL PBT-1.72-2.16 20 -6.51-2.59 -151 NP-1.68-2.50 33 -6.19-3.07 -102
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU