Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 55.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 182.18% to Rs 56.86 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 55.08% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 182.18% to Rs 56.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.56.8620.15-0.302.630.821.250.751.180.531.18

