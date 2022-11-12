Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 55.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 182.18% to Rs 56.86 croreNet profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 55.08% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 182.18% to Rs 56.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.8620.15 182 OPM %-0.302.63 -PBDT0.821.25 -34 PBT0.751.18 -36 NP0.531.18 -55
