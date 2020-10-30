Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up leads gainers in 'B' group

Shreyans Industries Ltd, Angel Broking Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd and Ausom Enterprise Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2020.

Shreyans Industries Ltd, Angel Broking Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd and Ausom Enterprise Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 October 2020.

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up soared 10.02% to Rs 92.2 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 44725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73912 shares in the past one month.

Shreyans Industries Ltd surged 9.18% to Rs 79.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2283 shares in the past one month.

Angel Broking Ltd spiked 9.05% to Rs 355. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd jumped 6.99% to Rs 534.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42997 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd spurt 6.89% to Rs 53.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4965 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)