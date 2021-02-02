Dhanuka Agritech Q3 PAT climbs 44% YoY

On a consolidated basis, Dhanuka Agritech reported 44.7% jump in net profit to Rs 40.04 crore on a 8.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 295.66 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Sequentially, the company's net profit declined by 42.9% and revenue from operations contracted 33.2% over Q2 FY21.

"The demand of Group's products depends on monsoon, pest infestation and crop patterns. Hence, there may be variations in the results from one period to another period, the company's said in its notes to accounts.

Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 54.45 crore, up by 44.7% from Rs 37.62 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo was higher by 35% at Rs 12.95 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Dhanuka Agritech manufactures insecticides, pesticides and other chemicals. The company has technical tie-ups with 4 American and 6 Japanese companies.

The scrip shed 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 734.10. It traded in the range of 724.10 and 748 so far during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)