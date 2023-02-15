Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit declines 95.45% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 4.65 croreNet profit of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha declined 95.45% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.654.64 0 OPM %3.6613.15 -PBDT0.250.70 -64 PBT0.020.44 -95 NP0.020.44 -95
