Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit declines 95.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 4.65 crore

Net profit of Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha declined 95.45% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.654.643.6613.150.250.700.020.440.020.44

