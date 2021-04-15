Hero MotoCorp launches sales and aftersales services on WhatsApp

Hero MotoCorp has launched a comprehensive range of sales and aftersales services on the messaging app - WhatsApp.

Hero MotoCorp customers will now be able to avail a host of services from an easy-to interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24*7 on the messaging platform.

The company is offering informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative, with the objective of providing its new-age, digital-savvy customers a seamless and easy-access engagement.

