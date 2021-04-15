Seshasayee Paper & Boards receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE

Seshasayee Paper & Boards announced that CARE Ratings has re-affirmed the Credit Rating of [CARE A+] assigned to the Long Term Bank facilities of the Company, with outlook as "STABLE".

CARE Ratings has also re-affirmed the Credit Rating of [CARE A 1+] assigned to the Short Term Bank facilities of the Company.

During the Financial Year 2020-21, there was no revision in the Credit Ratings assigned to the Company, for both Long Term and Short Term Bank facilities.

