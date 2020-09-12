Mangalam Seeds standalone net profit rises 28.10% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 32.05% to Rs 12.32 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 28.10% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.05% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.329.33 32 OPM %16.4017.26 -PBDT1.801.36 32 PBT1.611.28 26 NP1.551.21 28

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 14:28 IST

