Mangalam Seeds standalone net profit rises 28.10% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mangalam Seeds standalone net profit declines 59.04% in the March 2020 quarter
Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 829.34% in the March 2020 quarter
Mangalam Organics standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the June 2020 quarter
Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 58.46% in the June 2020 quarter
Mangalam Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 32.05% to Rs 12.32 croreNet profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 28.10% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.05% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.329.33 32 OPM %16.4017.26 -PBDT1.801.36 32 PBT1.611.28 26 NP1.551.21 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU