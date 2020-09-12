Mangalam Seeds standalone net profit rises 28.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 32.05% to Rs 12.32 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 28.10% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.05% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.329.3316.4017.261.801.361.611.281.551.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)