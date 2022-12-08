Dharmaj Crop Guard jumps on debut

Shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard were currently trading at Rs 277.50 at 10:16 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.09% as compared to the issue price of Rs 237.

The scrip was listed at a price of Rs 266, at a premium of 12.24% as compared to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 278.90 and a low of 265.95. On the BSE, over 5.27 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard received bids for 28,43,58,360 shares as against 80,12,990 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 35.49 times. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 216 to 237 per share.

The issue comprised fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 216 crore by the company and an offer for sale of up to 14,83,000 equity shares by promoter group selling shareholders.

Of the net proceeds of fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 104.97 crore towards funding capital expenditure towards setting up of a manufacturing facility at Saykha, Bharuch, Gujarat and 45 crore for funding incremental working capital requirements of the company while 10 crore towards repayment and/or pre-payment, in full and/or part, of certain borrowings of the company and balance towards general corporate purposes.

As on 30 September 2022, the company's aggregate outstanding borrowing stood at Rs 55.536 crore.

Dharmaj Crop Guard is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of a wide range of agro chemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulator, micro fertilizers and antibiotic to the B2C and B2B customers. It is also engage in the marketing and distribution of agrochemical products under brands in-licensed by us, owned by us and through generic brands, to Indian farmers through our distribution network. The company provides crop protection solutions to the farmer to assist them to maximize productivity and profitability. The firm exports its products to more than 25 countries in Latin America, East African Countries, Middle East and Far East Asia.

The company reported net profit of Rs 18.36 crore and total income of Rs 220.94 crore in the four months ended July 2022.

