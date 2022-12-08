Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 84.27 points or 0.41% at 20566.37 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.46%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.23%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.11%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.71%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.4%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.32%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.11%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.26 or 0.05% at 62441.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.9 points or 0.05% at 18570.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.31 points or 0.23% at 29827.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.67 points or 0.26% at 9257.42.

On BSE,1792 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

