DHFL slips after defaulting on commercial papers repayment

DHFL was down 1.72% to Rs 74.10 at 09:43 IST on the BSE after the company said it managed to meet 40% of its Rs 375-crore repayment commitment toward commercial papers.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up by 161.11 points, or 0.41% to 39,596.05.

On the BSE, 12.01 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39.87 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 75.45 and a low of Rs 68.70 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 690 on 3 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 60 on 19 June 2019.

DHFL said that out of the aggregate amount of Rs 375 crore, Rs 150 crore, or 40%, has been paid on a proportionate basis and the balance amount of Rs 225 crore will be paid once the surplus cash flow position improves over the next couple of days.

The company added that it is already in the process of selling down its loan assets including wholesale project loans to make good all its obligations and maintain its 100% commitment to all its creditors.

DHFL reported a 36.7% reduction in the net profit to Rs 313.60 crore on 12.4% rise in the total income to Rs 3255.89 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

DHFL's main business is of providing loans to for construction or purchase of residential property, loans against property.

