Rushil Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RPP Infra Projects Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd, Vikas Ecotech Ltd and Vikas Multicorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2019.
Rushil Decor Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 382.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3699 shares in the past one month.
RPP Infra Projects Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 102.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7328 shares in the past one month.
GSS Infotech Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 74.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59194 shares in the past one month.
Vikas Ecotech Ltd slipped 19.94% to Rs 7.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76162 shares in the past one month.
Vikas Multicorp Ltd dropped 19.29% to Rs 2.26. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.
