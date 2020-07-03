JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices extend gains for 3rd day
Business Standard

Dhunseri Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.45% to Rs 17.06 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Ventures reported to Rs 51.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.45% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.83% to Rs 69.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 762.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.0620.42 -16 69.87762.30 -91 OPM %-371.34-167.87 --112.353.27 - PBDT-57.88-22.73 -155 -43.5560.61 PL PBT-63.99-24.11 -165 -71.0756.20 PL NP-51.32-37.24 -38 -54.7332.92 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU