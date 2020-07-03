Dhunseri Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.45% to Rs 17.06 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Ventures reported to Rs 51.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.45% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.83% to Rs 69.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 762.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

17.0620.4269.87762.30-371.34-167.87-112.353.27-57.88-22.73-43.5560.61-63.99-24.11-71.0756.20-51.32-37.24-54.7332.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)