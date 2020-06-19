Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 140.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 71.26% to Rs 20.02 crore

Net profit of Diamines & Chemicals rose 140.99% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 71.26% to Rs 20.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.71% to Rs 23.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.45% to Rs 69.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

20.0211.6969.3047.3250.6035.3350.8440.0310.634.3837.2419.8310.183.8935.1817.826.822.8323.9913.13

