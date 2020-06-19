Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 140.99% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 71.26% to Rs 20.02 croreNet profit of Diamines & Chemicals rose 140.99% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 71.26% to Rs 20.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.71% to Rs 23.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.45% to Rs 69.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.0211.69 71 69.3047.32 46 OPM %50.6035.33 -50.8440.03 - PBDT10.634.38 143 37.2419.83 88 PBT10.183.89 162 35.1817.82 97 NP6.822.83 141 23.9913.13 83
