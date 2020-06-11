KSB consolidated net profit declines 34.34% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.16% to Rs 257.00 croreNet profit of KSB declined 34.34% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.16% to Rs 257.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales257.00289.30 -11 OPM %7.0010.99 -PBDT30.6035.40 -14 PBT20.7025.20 -18 NP10.9016.60 -34
