Global food markets still brace for uncertainty in 2020/21 because of COVID-19 says FAO
KSB consolidated net profit declines 34.34% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.16% to Rs 257.00 crore

Net profit of KSB declined 34.34% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.16% to Rs 257.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales257.00289.30 -11 OPM %7.0010.99 -PBDT30.6035.40 -14 PBT20.7025.20 -18 NP10.9016.60 -34

First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 17:49 IST

