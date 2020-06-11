Sundram Fasteners standalone net profit declines 56.40% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 26.79% to Rs 701.56 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners declined 56.40% to Rs 46.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.79% to Rs 701.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 958.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.00% to Rs 314.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 436.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.41% to Rs 3018.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3840.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales701.56958.29 -27 3018.503840.72 -21 OPM %16.7918.43 -18.1419.25 - PBDT110.27173.81 -37 524.21729.99 -28 PBT74.52143.86 -48 387.70619.69 -37 NP46.80107.35 -56 314.04436.19 -28

