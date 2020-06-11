Sundram Fasteners standalone net profit declines 56.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.79% to Rs 701.56 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners declined 56.40% to Rs 46.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.79% to Rs 701.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 958.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.00% to Rs 314.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 436.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.41% to Rs 3018.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3840.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

