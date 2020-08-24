India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 30.73 croreNet profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 18.75% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales30.7328.86 6 OPM %4.465.23 -PBDT2.632.32 13 PBT1.771.49 19 NP1.331.12 19
