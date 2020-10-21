Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.56 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Soma Textiles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, Alps Industries Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2020.
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, Alps Industries Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2020.
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd crashed 9.71% to Rs 3.16 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3663 shares in the past one month.
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd lost 8.42% to Rs 25.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1483 shares in the past one month.
Alps Industries Ltd tumbled 7.77% to Rs 0.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4648 shares in the past one month.
Ganges Securities Ltd fell 7.27% to Rs 43.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2254 shares in the past one month.
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd dropped 7.17% to Rs 2.46. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16640 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU