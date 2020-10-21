Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd, Alps Industries Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd and Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2020.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd crashed 9.71% to Rs 3.16 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3663 shares in the past one month.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd lost 8.42% to Rs 25.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1483 shares in the past one month.

Alps Industries Ltd tumbled 7.77% to Rs 0.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4648 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd fell 7.27% to Rs 43.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2254 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd dropped 7.17% to Rs 2.46. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16640 shares in the past one month.

