Dilip Buildcon completes road project (Sangli-Solapur section) in Maharashtra

Dilip Buildcon announced that the project "Four Laning of Sangli Solapur (Package-IV: Mangalwedha to Solapur) section of NH-166 from existing Ch.
Km 314.969 to Ch 370.452 (Design Ch km 321.600 to km 378.100) of length 56.500 km in the State of Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode" has been provisionally completed. The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority and had declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on 14 December 2021.
