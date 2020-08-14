Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 73.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 2099.95 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 73.61% to Rs 27.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 102.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 2099.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2436.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2099.952436.4421.9620.82167.54245.0247.93128.4127.05102.49

