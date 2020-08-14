JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 33.44% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 73.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 2099.95 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 73.61% to Rs 27.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 102.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 2099.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2436.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2099.952436.44 -14 OPM %21.9620.82 -PBDT167.54245.02 -32 PBT47.93128.41 -63 NP27.05102.49 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU