Dilip Buildcon JV bags NHAI road project in state of Rajasthan

Dilip Buildcon announced that the company and its JV partner Altis-Holding Corporation has received letter of acceptance on 22 December 2020 from National Highways Authority of India for a new EPC project viz construction of eight lane access controlled expressway starting new junction with NH-12 near village Ummedpura to major bridge over Takli river near Nayagoan Jaqeer village (Ch. 419.000-427.300) section of Delhi - Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) in the state of Rajasthan on EPC Mode.
The project bid cost is Rs 1000.08 crore.
