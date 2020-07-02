Dilip Buildcon Ltd Spikes 5.69%, S&P BSE India Infrastructure index Rises 1.28%

Dilip Buildcon Ltd has added 0.4% over last one month compared to 4.65% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 5.46% rise in the SENSEX

Dilip Buildcon Ltd rose 5.69% today to trade at Rs 287. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 1.28% to quote at 140.1. The index is up 4.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd increased 2.97% and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd added 2.59% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went down 33.67 % over last one year compared to the 10.46% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd has added 0.4% over last one month compared to 4.65% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 5.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13189 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25390 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 510.6 on 28 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 193.4 on 25 Mar 2020.

