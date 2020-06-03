Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 29.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.20% to Rs 154.41 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals declined 29.37% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.20% to Rs 154.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 198.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.74% to Rs 22.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 667.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 759.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

