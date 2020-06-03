Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 29.37% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 22.20% to Rs 154.41 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals declined 29.37% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.20% to Rs 154.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 198.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.74% to Rs 22.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 667.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 759.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales154.41198.48 -22 667.08759.05 -12 OPM %10.2613.50 -11.8313.06 - PBDT11.5416.40 -30 50.5058.36 -13 PBT6.5111.25 -42 30.3137.49 -19 NP5.057.15 -29 22.2324.36 -9

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 10:01 IST

