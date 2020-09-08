IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2020.

IFB Industries Ltd surged 7.71% to Rs 563.3 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23496 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd spiked 6.33% to Rs 794. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4697 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd soared 6.30% to Rs 72.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd exploded 5.71% to Rs 9433. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3748 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd gained 5.61% to Rs 187.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93480 shares in the past one month.

