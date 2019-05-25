Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1359.91 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.72% to Rs 1398.75 croreNet loss of Dish TV India reported to Rs 1359.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 121.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.72% to Rs 1398.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1532.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1144.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 75.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.06% to Rs 6166.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4634.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1398.751532.37 -9 6166.134634.16 33 OPM %29.6726.15 -33.1528.40 - PBDT276.98280.45 -1 1467.77973.81 51 PBT-82.34-66.69 -23 26.85-97.91 LP NP-1359.91121.25 PL -1144.90-75.04 -1426
