JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 100.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.53% to Rs 263.39 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries rose 100.78% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.53% to Rs 263.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales263.39180.99 46 OPM %7.278.47 -PBDT9.385.66 66 PBT7.063.53 100 NP5.182.58 101

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU