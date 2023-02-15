Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 100.78% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 45.53% to Rs 263.39 croreNet profit of Signet Industries rose 100.78% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.53% to Rs 263.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales263.39180.99 46 OPM %7.278.47 -PBDT9.385.66 66 PBT7.063.53 100 NP5.182.58 101
