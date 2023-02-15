Signet Industries standalone net profit rises 100.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.53% to Rs 263.39 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries rose 100.78% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.53% to Rs 263.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.263.39180.997.278.479.385.667.063.535.182.58

