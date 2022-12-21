Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3478.95, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.77% in last one year as compared to a 7.87% jump in NIFTY and a 5.02% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3478.95, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 18290.05. The Sensex is at 61361.48, down 0.55%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 5.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12618.45, up 1.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

