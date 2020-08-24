Dixon Tech jumps after board approves fund raising

Dixon Technologies (India) advanced 2.29% to Rs 8,244.30 after the company said its board approved raising upto Rs 200 crore through various means.

The board of directors approved raising upto Rs 200 crore by issuing any instrument or security, including equity shares, fully/partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, foreign currency convertible bonds, warrants, or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches, by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements), or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, the company said in an announcement on Saturday, 22 August 2020.

Dixon Technologies (India)'s consolidated net profit slumped 93.2% to Rs 1.60 crore on a 54.9% decline in net sales to Rs 516.94 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Dixon Technologies is a design-focused products and solutions company. The firm engages in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

