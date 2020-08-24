Adani Transmission Ltd spurts 1.51%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Transmission Ltd is quoting at Rs 276.2, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.56% in last one year as compared to a 3.77% jump in NIFTY and a 11.53% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Transmission Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 276.2, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 11474.2. The Sensex is at 38789.76, up 0.92%. Adani Transmission Ltd has gained around 22.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Transmission Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16085.35, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)