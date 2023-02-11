Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.14% to Rs 59.75 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech declined 27.27% to Rs 29.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.14% to Rs 59.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.59.7577.7465.0072.7941.5758.3841.3658.2929.5240.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)