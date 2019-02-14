Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Portea Medical forays into specialised, critical care services
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the December 2018 quarter
HC seeks Delhi government response over bike ambulance controversy
New AIIMS to match facilities available at Delhi institute: Nadda
-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Dolphin Medical Services reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 OPM %-350.00-25.00 -PBDT-0.050.02 PL PBT-0.13-0.06 -117 NP-0.13-0.06 -117
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU