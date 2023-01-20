Domestic air passenger traffic rises 47% in 2022

Domestic air passengers' traffic registered an annual growth of 47.05% in the calendar year 2022 in comparison to the corresponding period of January to December 2021.

In a report, Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated that passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to December 2022 were 1232.45 lakh as against 838.14 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, registering annual growth of 47.05% and monthly growth of 13.69%.

A total of 408 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines in December 2022.

The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of December 2022 has been around 0.32. The major reasons for complaints were flight problems, refunds and baggage.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of December 2022 has been 0.79%.

