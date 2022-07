Domestic Coal Production Up Significantly On Government Reforms

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah said that with 8.2% growth, India is at present one of the fastest growing economies in the world and the coal and mines sector of the country is contributing considerably to the present economic growth. Addressing the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals organized as part of AKAM Iconic week celebrations by the Mines ministry, Amit Shah said that the reforms undertaken by the present government has resulted in eliminating deep rooted corruption existed in coal block allotments.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given utmost priority to ensure reforms in the mining sector so that it can further contribute to the overall economic growth of the country. These reforms have resulted in noteworthy improvement in coal production domestically and the imports have reduced considerably, the minister said.

