Domestic Crude Oil Output Down Around 3% On Year In First Six Months Of FY22

Domestic Crude oil production during September 2021 was 2443.3TMT, which is 5.49% lower than target for the month and 1.74% lower than the production of September 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-September, 2021 was 14924.5 TMT, which is 3.68% and 2.92% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Natural gas production during September 2021 was 2902.4 MMSCM, which is 26.6% higher than the production of September 2020 but 8.48% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-September2021 was 16890.9 MMSCM, which is 26.6% higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 6.7% lower when compared with target for the period

